PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Facebook is buzzing about a woman named Irma and her random act of kindness. She picked up the tab for a teenage girl in Ahwatukee Tuesday night.

Ali Herrin said she was shopping for dorm room supplies at Target. The Desert Vista High School graduate plans to go to Northern Arizona University this fall.

"I check out, and I'm talking to the cashier, and the woman behind me asked if I was moving out," said Herrin. "I said, 'Yes, I was getting ready to move out.' She just said, 'I would like to pay for that if you'd let me.' And I think I just froze."

They exchanged names, and that's it.

"It was just crazy," said Herrin. "I've never experienced something like that, someone who I've never met in my entire life just showing me so much kindness in such like a weird time."

She felt too stunned to say hardly anything. She posted about what happened on Facebook, and almost 200 comments popped up praising Irma.

"It happened so fast. I did just kind of freeze up. So, that's why I did end up making The Ahwatukee 411 post," said Herrin. "I just wanted to show her more gratitude because in the moment, I was so shocked that had happened to me that I felt like I regretted not talking to her more."

Irma, if you're out there, Herrin would like to thank you in person.

"I don't think she was doing it to be told 'thank you,'" said Herrin. "I think she's just a genuinely kind person, and I just hope she knows that. I would love to see her again and take her out to lunch or something, buy her coffee."