PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Lottery is looking for two Arizonans who won $1 million in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Both winning tickets have gone unclaimed.
The Arizona Lottery says Saturday's Powerball drawing had 43 $1 million winners around the country. That's the largest number of millionaires created in a single U.S. lottery drawing in the last five years. Out of those 43 $1 million wins, two of the tickets were sold in Arizona.
The winning tickets were sold at a QuikTrip at 1141 S Crismon Road in Mesa and at Rio Rico Chevron at 1041 Yavapai Drive in Rio Rico.
The winning tickets matched five out of the five numbers, but not the Powerball number. Saturday's winning numbers were: 5, 8, 17, 27, 28, 14.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the tickets have still gone unclaimed. You may be a millionaire! Check those tickets!