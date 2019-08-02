ARCADIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after Arcadia High School was vandalized in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police say some time between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. three male suspects entered the school and vandalized the inside and outside of the buildings, leaving extensive damage.
A memorabilia item from 1964 was also stolen from the school.
The three suspects have not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
The following letter was sent to parents on the evening of Aug. 1:
Parents,
I wanted to share with you a situation that developed in the post-midnight hours last night. Our school experienced a break in and some vandalism. Damage occurred in various places on campus and included a couple of broken windows, broken picture frames, damaged technology, and what could be described as generally making a mess. Just a few items have been noted as missing, including a classic Letterman’s Sweater that had been hanging on display. Police and SUSD Security were notified immediately upon us discovering the situation, and they worked alongside us for a good part of the day. I assure you that we are utilizing our resources to investigate the situation and identify those responsible. If they are Arcadia students, they will be subject to consequences outside of any police action that may be taken.
SUSD Building Services was on site this morning before 7AM to begin cleanup and repair. Thanks to their hard work, campus activity was able to continue today. Activities on the first day of school are not in jeopardy as a result of this incident. Similarly, I would also like to recognize our own maintenance team at Arcadia for their work to help us function today as normally as possible.
This morning was our PTO Welcome Back Breakfast. I want to acknowledge the work of our co-Presidents, Cindy Krawczyk and Tricia Longnecker, as well as their entire Executive Board and Teacher Appreciation Committee, for rallying around this incident and finding a way to still host the breakfast.
Respectfully,
Todd Stevens
Principal - Arcadia
(1) comment
Daily east valley savagery
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.