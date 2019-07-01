PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- An Arizona Public Service (APS) worker is dead after an explosion sent flames shooting out of a manhole in downtown Phoenix Sunday night.
Arizona's Family spoke to members of Grace Walk Community Church who confirmed Ricardo Castillo, 41, died Sunday night in the explosion in a manhole in downtown Phoenix. Castillo died just hours prior to his 42nd birthday on Monday.
According to Phoenix fire, the incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. near the area of First Avenue and Washington Street.
VIDEO: APS worker dies in explosive underground fire
Phoenix fire said the inferno came from an APS underground electrical vault.
APS told firefighters that they had two workers down in the vault when the fire occurred.
[PHOTOS: APS worker killed after electrical vault fire in downtown Phoenix]
According to Phoenix fire, one of the APS workers, a 46-year-old man, was able to get out of the vault. He suffered burn injuries to his hands and face. and was taken to Maricopa Medical Burn Center in stable condition.
Phoenix fire crews had to wait for APS to notify them that the electrical vault was deenergized before they made entry into the area.
Once firefighters extinguished the fire, they were able to confirm that the other worker, later identified as Castillo, had dead.
Today, we mourn the loss of a member of the APS family. Rick Castillo was more than a coworker; he was a husband, a son, a father, a grandfather, a friend, a mentor to youth and a brother to his crew. We share in the grief of his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/Y3taL20MFk— APS (@apsFYI) July 1, 2019
According to APS, there are numerous power outages in several nearby buildings and there could be more outages throughout the day in the downtown area.
[MAP: Downtown Phoenix buildings without power due to fire]
APS confirmed the following buildings had power shut off:
--Wells Fargo
--Phoenix Municipal Building
--The Maricopa County Administration Building
--Phoenix Civic Plaza South
APS added that additional sites are operating with partial power, including the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown.
The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County was closed Monday. They will resume normal operations beginning Tuesday, July 2.
Valley Metro light rail service was restricted on Monday morning but has since been restored.
A scheduled policy meeting at the Phoenix City Council chambers on Tuesday has been moved to the Orpheum theatre.
Phoenix fire told Arizona's Family they have trained for fires like these and have had a plan in place for over a decade.
APS released the following statement regarding the deadly fire:
"We are deeply saddened to report that an APS employee died, and another was injured, in an accident on Sunday night while they were performing planned maintenance. They were working in downtown Phoenix in an underground vault that houses electrical infrastructure. The underground equipment involved serves downtown facilities and venues, some of which are without power today until the area can be deemed safe and repairs can be completed. The cause of the accident will be fully investigated."
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(15) comments
RIP
"had dead"? Anyone proofread this stuff?
These are today's "journalists". There only job is to promote their left wing agenda and hate the president. They don't have time to learn how to write or to proofread the garbage they spew.
This is an exceptionally dangerous job and APS has a safety program that is second to none - however accidents do happen and I wish the surviving employee a full and speedy recovery. My heart is with the family and coworkers of the deceased.
Terrible thing to not come home from work... I hope his family finds some peace and comfort someday, and hopefully they don’t read the comments section on here.
It sounds a lot like someone came into contact with something he or she shouldn't have (high voltage) or perhaps accidently faulted a high voltage line. In any event, my prayers go out to the families of these workers and I wish the injured worker a speedy, full recovery.
This was a fire, not an electrocution. Sounds to me like some sort of flammable got loose in there. Electricity+flammable gas = fire
Man too Movement
excludes you
I find the term manhole offensive. (always wanted to jump on that "Ifind that offensive" bandwagon) [rolleyes]
#NotYouToo?!
Maybe we should rename them and call them a personhole, but then again...
Learn when an appropriate time for juvenile humor is, because it is not on the first report identifying a public utilities worker killed on the job in a horrific way. I too find ridiculous the whole “triggered” and “offended” nonsense, but there are some absolutes in a civilized society that should be maintained, and this type of humor at this particular time is and should be considered offensive.
Do you realize how bad "womanhole" sounds?
Bad [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.