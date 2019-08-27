PHOENIX, AZ (AP) -- The family of a woman who died when Arizona Public Service shut off her power on a hot summer day has reached a settlement with the utility.
A lawyer for the family of Stephanie Pullman disclosed the settlement to utility regulators on Monday. Terms of the agreement were not released.
[RELATED: Big changes could be ahead following APS scandal]
Stephanie Pullman, 72, was found dead in her home after her electricity was shut off on Sept. 7. The utility said it sent Pullman several notices before disconnecting her service.
The Arizona Corporation Commission has issued a moratorium on power shut-offs during the summer months while it conducts an inquiry into Pullman's death.
[RELATED: APS: Delinquent customers to stay connected after woman's heat-related death]
Commissioners have demanded that APS Chief Executive Don Brandt answer questions during a public hearing next week.
APS disconnected Pullman's power on a 107-degree day last September shortly after a $125 payment was made toward her past-due bill of $176. She died days later.
APS officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme Heat]