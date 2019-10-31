PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Public Service (APS) filed a proposal that could increase the monthly rate for 95% of their customers.
They're asking for a $184 million rate increase. Broken down, the average customer can expect to see an increase between 3-6% on their monthly bill, about $7.50.
This proposal comes after the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) released an audit conducted by an outside entity, Overland Consulting.
APS said they last filed for a rate case in 2015, which resulted in a 4.7% bill increase that went into effect in 2017.
However, the audit recommended to APS to file a new rate case to reflect changes in, "Investments in plant and infrastructure that may have increased rate base, revenues and expenses, possible reduction in operations and maintenance, possible changes to cost of capital, and customer growth and billing determinants."
Consumer advocate Stacey Champion, who has been fighting APS over the 2017 rate hike, says enough is enough.
"We're all getting the same energy basically. Like why do APS customers pay so much more money than SRP customers?" Champion stated. "This is an additional $184 million that we as captive rate payers will pay this company, which is a monopoly. We don't have a choice."
In one draft of the audit, Overland Consulting stated that APS may be earning nearly $30 million more a year than what is authorized by regulators.
According to the 2017 rate case, regulators approved 10% Return on Equity (ROE). However, Overland Consulting claims that APS earned a ROE of 10.45%.
APS officials disagree with the finding. In fact, APS is asking for a ROE of 10.1% in the new proposal. They also claim that APS only earned 9.6% in 2018.
The audit also noted that many APS customers did not understand their rate plan.
APS said the rate plans are not changing in the new proposal.
“We prepared this filing with a focus on customers and to meet the energy needs of one of the fastest-growing states in the country,” said APS President Jeff Guldner. “Our efforts center on achieving cleaner air and integrating more renewables, important advances that require investment. We prioritized delivering these benefits while reducing our operating costs and minimizing the impact on customer bills.”
The increase will not go into effect until December 2020. Over the next 12 months, anyone can intervene and voice their concerns.
"Every single APS customer in this state needs to be paying close attention to this rate case that moves forward over the next 12 months and get involved, like never ever before," Champion said.