PRESCOTT (3TV/CBS 5) -- Power is restored in Prescott Valley after an outage on Saturday afternoon affected nearly 10,000 customers in the Prescott Valley, APS reported.
An APS spokesperson says the service interruption to a major line was due to a bird that got stuck in a substation.
Update: Outage is due to a bird in electrical equipment. Our crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power to our customers in Prescott Valley. Check outagemap.aps/outageviewer for the most up-to-date information. Thank you for your patience!— APS (@apsFYI) June 22, 2019
Repair workers located the problem and restored power for customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.