PRESCOTT VALLEY POWER OUT

There is a power outage affecting nearly 10,000 customers in the Prescott Valley.

 Source: APS power outage map

PRESCOTT (3TV/CBS 5) -- Power is restored in Prescott Valley after an outage on Saturday afternoon affected nearly 10,000 customers in the Prescott Valley, APS reported.

An APS spokesperson says the service interruption to a major line was due to a bird that got stuck in a substation.

Repair workers located the problem and restored power for customers.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

