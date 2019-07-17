PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Workers at APS said there is an increase in customers putting off their bills until this fall when electricity shutoffs will resume.
"What might happen is this unintended consequence, come the October-November time frame, where their balance is unmanageable," said Annette Carrier, a customer service manager at APS.
[WATCH: APS: More customers ignoring electric bills due to shut off policy]
The latest situation comes after the death of Stephanie Pullman, a local woman who died of heatstroke after APS shut off her power in September 2018.
Last month, Arizona's Corporation Commission ruled that no shut-offs would happen until October.
By the time shut-offs do resume, APS expects some people to owe thousands of dollars in bills.
"We will absolutely work with them to put them on payment plans that give them the chance to take a balance that might be overwhelming and chop it up into pieces," Carrier told Arizona’s Family.
Not everyone is convinced the problem is so bad.
Stacey Champion is a local consumer rights activist and said APS wouldn't be seeing so many delinquent customers now if it didn't raise rates back in 2017.
"Obviously, if you have the money, pay your bill. If you don't have the money, know that you won't die. That's really the message,” she said.
Instead of withholding on monthly payments, APS encourages people to sign up for payment plans. Otherwise, customers could be hit with quite the bill this fall.
"Our focus and concern remain on our customers; the vulnerable customers; all customers,” Carrier insisted.
(1) comment
Oiye. [ohmy]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.