PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Had Stephanie Pullman paid a couple more dollars on her utility bill last year, the power might have stayed on and she might still be alive.
Instead, the state's largest utility, Arizona Public Service, cut the electricity to Pullman's home, where she later suffered a heat-related death.
"Where are the checks and balances?" asked consumer advocate Stacey Champion. "That makes it even that much more appalling to me."
Last week Don Brandt, the CEO of APS, said in a written statement that his company doesn't cut power to a customer if they owe less than $50.
At the time Pullman's electricity shut off, Valley temperatures were in the triple digits and the 73-year-old woman owed $51.
Now, Brandt is set to take tough questions about the incident and others like it on Wednesday when he goes before regulators on the Arizona Corporation Commission.
The commission submitted a list of written questions last month to Brandt, ahead of the much-anticipated hearing.
Brandt filed his written response to the nearly 70 questions last week but declined to provide much information, specifically on the Pullman or any similar cases.
When asked directly about Pullman and others, Brandt replied with the same response nearly a dozen times.
"The Commission's rules do not permit APS to discuss customer-specific information," Pullman said.
Consumer advocates, like Champion, hope the commission can get Brandt to provide more information surrounding Pullman's death at the meeting.