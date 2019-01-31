PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – APS customers can expect to see a lower utility bill starting Feb. 1st.
The average home will see a savings of about $3, according to APS.
The rate drop is due to more electricity sales in Western states where APS power plants are operating cheaper. APS is being paid to take excess solar generation from California, leading to a decrease in the power supply adjuster, meaning lower prices.
For customers who are still struggling to pay their bill APS offers an Energy Support Program and Crisis Bill Assistance.
If you are looking to save money on your next energy bill you can check out aps.com/tips.
what i would give to cease having to do business with aps...
