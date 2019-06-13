PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona Public Service says it will not disconnect the electricity of residential customers who are behind on payments while it reviews its policies.
It's a temporary move that comes on the heels of several hotter-than-average days and a week before the official start of summer.
One reason for the decision was the death of a customer last year “in which heat may have been a contributing factor after electricity service was disconnected,” APS said.
The woman who died was Sun City West resident Stephanie Pullman.
Pullman's daughter, Jeanine Smith, believes her mother might still be alive if APS had not cut off power to her home.
According to the Maricopa County coroner's report, one of Pullman's causes of death is listed as "environmental heat exposure".
"[I] tried getting a hold of Mom, but she wasn’t answering the phone. Sent out the Sun City West posse, and the sheriff’s office found her dead in her bed," said Smith.
Records from The Arizona Corporation Commission say APS mailed several notices to Pullman before it turned off power for non-payment on September 7 of last year.
"I don’t see how you could shut off someone’s electric in triple-digit weather," said Smith. "In my heart I believe they’re at fault."
Smith said her mother had made attempts to pay her bill.
"I don’t believe she knew it was going to be shut off at all because she would have reached out to one of us," said Smith. "I think there should be some policy that if someone’s making an attempt, that you shouldn’t shut them off on an elderly woman."
“Our hearts go out to the family of the customer,” reads an APS news release. “The safety of our fellow Arizonans is our top priority. We want all our customers to stay connected, especially during the summer.”
APS said Thursday it was made aware of the 2018 death within the past 48 hours.
Now, the company is taking a closer look at its policies.
"We are pausing disconnections for residential customers who are having difficulty paying their bills, and we’re going to be looking at our disconnection policies over the next 30 days," said Stacy Derstine with APS.
Public health officials say heat-related deaths in Maricopa County happen as early as March and continue through as late as October.
“We will be doing a thorough evaluation of our disconnection policies," Derstine said in a video statement.
That will happen over the next 30 days. APS plans to consult with community organizations, other public agencies and advocates for low-income customers as part of its review.
"We want to make sure our customers understand they have options," Derstine said.
Those alternatives include payment arrangements, extensions, bill support programs, due-date reminders and auto payment.
APS says customers can call weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or go to APS.com for more information.
Phoenix area -- 602-371-7171
Outside Phoenix -- 800-253-9405
“Customers will still be billed for energy usage during this suspension of disconnections, and responsible for paying their bills in a timely manner,” APS said.
The largest electric utility in the state, APS serves 2.7 million customers and employs 6,400 people.
(8) comments
This has happened more than once at 55+ trailer parks.
I thought that these utility companies have a "slush fund" for low income customers? My bill shows an option to pay an extra $1 to go to the less fortunate people who can't pay their bill. What is happening to that money?
Smith said her mother had made attempts to pay her bill. Really? Sure, right.
Great! I'll stop paying my bill today.
Good plan Mr. Ray O Sunshine, save your money to pay for surgical removal of Brown Cancer from your heart and brain.
Oyei heard APS makes 60.00 an hour ! [scared]
Yeah more than your 10.00 Taco Bell job
Honestly we might have a better chance of paying our bills if APS would reverse this last price increase. My bill went up $100/month a few months ago, with absolutely NO CHANGE in usage, and it's just now getting hot.
