PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona Public Service says it will not disconnect the electricity of residential customers who are behind on payments while it reviews its policies.
It's a temporary move that comes on the heels of several hotter-than-average days and a week before the official start of summer.
One reason for the decision was the death of a customer last year “in which heat may have been a contributing factor after electricity service was disconnected,” APS said.
“Our hearts go out to the family of the customer,” reads an APS news release. “The safety of our fellow Arizonans is our top priority. We want all our customers to stay connected, especially during the summer.”
APS said it was made aware of the 2018 death within the past 48 hours but was unable to provide Arizona's Family with any other information because of privacy concerns.
Public health officials say heat-related deaths in Maricopa County happen as early as March and continue through as late as October.
“We will be doing a thorough evaluation of our disconnection policies," APS spokeswoman Stacy Derstine said in a video statement.
That will happen over the next 30 days. APS plans to consult with community organizations, other public agencies and advocates for low-income customers as part of its review.
"We want to make sure our customers understand they have options," Derstine said.
Those alternatives include payment arrangements, extensions, bill support programs, due-date reminders and auto payment.
APS says customers can call weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or go to APS.com for more information.
Phoenix area -- 602-371-7171
Outside Phoenix -- 800-253-9405
“Customers will still be billed for energy usage during this suspension of disconnections, and responsible for paying their bills in a timely manner,” APS said.
The largest electric utility in the state, APS serves 2.7 million customers and employs 6,400 people.
Honestly we might have a better chance of paying our bills if APS would reverse this last price increase. My bill went up $100/month a few months ago, with absolutely NO CHANGE in usage, and it's just now getting hot.
