PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona Public Service says it will not disconnect the electricity of residential customers who are behind on payments while it reviews its policies.
It's a temporary move that comes on the heels of several hotter-than-average days and a week before the official start of summer.
[ARIZONA'S WEATHER AUTHORITY: Get your forecast]
One reason for the decision was the death of a customer last year “in which heat may have been a contributing factor after electricity service was disconnected,” APS said.
“Our hearts go out to the family of the customer,” reads an APS news release. “The safety of our fellow Arizonans is our top priority. We want all our customers to stay connected, especially during the summer.”
[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme Heat]
Public health officials say heat-related deaths in Maricopa County happen as early as March and continue through as late as October.
APS will spend the next month reviewing its disconnection policies. It also plans -- with the help of community organizations, other public agencies and advocates for low-income customers -- to develop options to help people keep the power on.
“Customers will still be billed for energy usage during this suspension of disconnections, and responsible for paying their bills in a timely manner,” APS said.
The utility says it does have options for its customers, including payment arrangement, extensions, bill support programs, due date reminder and auto payment.
APS says customers can call weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or go to APS.com for more information.
Phoenix area -- 602-371-7171
Outside Phoenix -- 800-253-9405
The largest electric utility in the state, APS serves 2.7 million customers and employs 6,400 people.
