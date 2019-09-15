PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- This summer, APS stopped non-payment disconnects during the extreme heat.
It came after an elderly woman died last summer in Sun City, when the electric company shut off her power for a late payment.
But a heads up, if you're a customer that hasn't paid, you have exactly 30 days to do so.
That's when the ban will be lifted and APS will be allowed to shut off your power.
The company says they won't cut you off right away.
For customers who think they may need more time to pay, they are urged to visit aps.com/options.