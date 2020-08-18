PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Arizona Public Service (APS) sent an unusual request to customers on this hot summer day-- turn up your air conditioning.
With an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Phoenix metro area until Thursday night, temperatures are expected to remain above 100 degrees for the next few days. Today, it has already reached 115 degrees.
“Given the extended heat wave in the western United States, APS is asking customers to conserve energy due to extreme energy demand that is driving usage higher throughout the region with today’s high temperatures,” APS said in a statement.
APS is asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity on Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. (peak hours) via the following ways:
- Raise thermostat to at least 80 degrees
- Turn off extra lights
- Avoid use of major appliances, such as washers, dryers and dishwashers
- Avoid using pool pumps
“With the whole region experiencing extreme temperatures, the demand for electricity may approach the full capacity of supply available, which is why each customer taking steps to use less power will make a difference toward preventing any service interruptions,” APS said.
APS recently proposed a $184 million rate hike to the Arizona Corporation Commission for "infrastructure improvements" and to pay for a new emissions control system at a coal power plant in New Mexico. An APS spokeswoman told Arizona's Family in July that 95 percent of APS residential customers would likely see a 3 to 6 percent increase in their bill. This latest hike comes after APS raised its rates in 2017 by an average of 4.5 percent.