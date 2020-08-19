PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For a second day in a row, APS is asking customers to conserve energy due to extreme temperatures. And now, SRP has made the same request of its customers, after the Salt Fire burning near Roosevelt Lake knocked out an SRP power line.

The Salt Fire broke out Tuesday north of Globe. But on Wednesday, the fire caused a large, eastern Arizona transmission line to go out of service. This line brings energy to many Valley-based SRP customers.

The balance of SRP’s system is currently operating normally, however, the loss of this transmission line could result in SRP not having sufficient power to meet high customer demand during record-hot temperatures. So to avoid outages, SRP is asking its customers to reduce their energy use today from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

APS had already made a similar request of its customers to conserve power on Monday and then again on Tuesday, due to the heat wave. APS said it was taking this step out of an abundance of caution and it is not due to any expected energy shortages. The energy company asked customers to reduce power between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Some aren't happy about the request by APS to conserve power Monday and Tuesday. "There have been all of these missed opportunities," says consumer advocate, Stacey Champion, who has been demanding more oversight of APS. She argues APS has had all the time and money it needed to ensure customers it can prevent an energy crisis.

"You have a utility monopoly that has not spent the money that we have paid for energy efficiency programs on energy efficiency programs," says Champion.

Customers wrestling with high electric bills aren't feeling so generous either. APS has proposed a $184 million rate hike. APS spokeswoman Jenna Rowel, says the funds are needed to cover the costs of running two power plants. "Those are investments customers are very much relying on right now to keep the power flowing in these extreme temperatures," says Rowell.

Heat warnings extended for Arizona Excessive heat now and storm chances return tonight. Click for details.

Rowell also says APS is working to get the most out of solar by investing in batteries and systems to store solar power. Champion says APS should have long had a plan for dealing with high demand.

"This isn't a today problem," says Champion. "We have been breaking heat records every single year."

APS suggests the following ways to conserve energy:

Raise thermostat settings a few degrees higher than they typically would, if that’s safe and possible for them.

Turn off extra lights and avoid use of discretionary major appliances such as clothes washers, dryers and dishwashers.

Avoid operation of pool pumps.

APS is part of of an interconnected grid where demand for electricity in the region is currently exceeding the supply.

An APS spokesperson said this about the situation, "Typically utilities and states rely on one another to help balance their own supply and demand, but the flexibility to do that is seriously constrained now because each company/state is claiming its own electrons to serve their own customers in this heat. Even then, some are running short."

As for SRP, the utility is attempting to secure additional energy capacity to replace the impacted transmission line. At this time it is unknown when SRP will be able to reenergize the impacted transmission line without additional service outages due to smoke and the unpredictability of the wildfire, as well as limited available resources to fight the fire.