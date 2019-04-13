FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It may be April, but that doesn't mean ski season is over in Arizona.
The Arizona Snowbowl ski resort in Flagstaff received four inches of snow this week.
Skiers spent this weekend hitting the slopes and enjoying the fresh powder and mild temperatures.
Snowbowl is open Thursday through Sunday, now through April 21. An official end-of-season date has yet to be announced.
April Lift Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Looking for life ticket deals? The "World’s Best Spring Break" special offer has been extended until April 21.
When you buy your lift tickets up to the night before you’d like to ski, save up to $50 per lift ticket and get a free $15 gift certificate. Plus, add lessons or rentals for just $10 each. Valid for guests ages 11-69. Limited quantities available.
About Arizona Snowbowl:
Founded in 1938, Arizona Snowbowl is one of the oldest continually operating ski areas in the country, and is the first to open and last ski area to close in Arizona.
Located 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, on the San Francisco Peaks and on the highest mountain in Arizona (Humphreys Peak at 12,367 feet), Arizona Snowbowl offers 55 trails and 3,000 vertical feet (with 2,300 lift-served vertical feet) on 777 acres with eight lifts, three terrain parks and two mountain lodges.
Along with great winter skiing, Arizona Snowbowl also offers a summer scenic chairlift that provides stunning views of the red rocks in Sedona, the cinder cone volcanic field, and the rim of the Grand Canyon.
For more information, visit Snowbowl.ski or visit the resort's Facebook or Twitter pages.
Current conditions: great views and great snow after the storm. We received 4” this week! 🎥 : 4.13.19 pic.twitter.com/ASxanTQ107— Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) April 13, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.