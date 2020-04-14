PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Normally April 15 means your taxes are due. Although you have three extra months to file this year, Wednesday, the 15th is still your last chance to make those charitable contributions if you haven’t filed your taxes yet and you want them to count on your 2019 return.

If you make the donations by 11:59:59 pm on Wednesday, you can get the money right back from the state on your 2019 return.

Gov. Ducey extends Arizona tax deadline, makes it easier to file for unemployment Gov. Ducey announced plans Friday afternoon that he intends to issue an executive order to help people out of work or facing hardships because of the coronavirus.

“They are dollar for dollar credits for contributions to qualifying charitable organizations, for school tuition organizations, for private schools, and for and for contributions to public schools in the state,” Department of Revenue spokesman Ed Greenberg said.

You can get back $400 to $800 on your return for contributions to qualifying charities and $500 to $1,000 back for contributions to foster care organizations. The department has a list of the 1,100 qualifying charitable organizations.

One of the bigger ones among them is Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC). They help with things like senior services, early childhood development, and mental health services among other things.

“I have shelves that are empty because we have stretched every bit of resource that we have to every family that we can reach and as we bring something in, it goes out immediately,” said CPLC’s community center manager Genaro Ruiz.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central & Northern Arizona has three Valley locations where they provide temporary housing for families of kids who come here for medical treatment. They actually don’t have many people in their houses right now, but they say this is the calm before the storm.

“As soon as Governor Ducey and the hospital partners start accepting surgeries and they start meeting in-person for clinic visits, we will be overwhelmed with families who’ve been waiting in queue to come get medical care,” CEO Kerry Schulmann.

Boys and Girls Clubs have 10 locations still open in the Valley. They rely heavily on contributions, especially now, when many of the locations are filled while schools are shut down. Of course, you can donate to these places any day of the year.

Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 The income tax filing date has been pushed back from April 15, to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

"Phoenix, we need you,” Ruiz said. “It's as good a time as any. It is a win-win situation."

But if you want the credit to count on your 2019 returns, you have to make the donation – online or otherwise – by the end of April 15th.