GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a guy in Goodyear going after people’s gas. Surveillance video from Mike and Joan Doyle show him walking up to their truck in the driveway Tuesday with several feet of hose in tow.
The couple in the Estrella Mountain Ranch area did a little detective work to put the pieces together. On Wednesday morning, they noticed their gas cap lying on the ground. When they went back and looked at their surveillance video from the night before, they found the stranger in their driveway just before 11 p.m.
“I saw him with a hose going into the gas,” said next-door neighbor Teresa Brook after the Doyles showed her the video. “[It makes me] a little apprehensive about security in the area.”
The Doyles also posted it to their neighborhood Facebook group and filed a police report. They were able to match the time on the security video to the time Joan was in the garage, taking out some garbage that night. She wonders if the rustling she made might have scared the guy off.
Based on the container the guy was carrying, the Doyles think he only made it off with a gallon or two of gas. But it’s more than just the stolen fuel that has neighbors concerned.
“It’s always a violation when somebody comes onto your property and takes something from you. Doesn’t really matter the value; it’s the idea that they’re taking something from you,” Brook said.
Brook says some people in the area have gotten things stolen from their unlocked cars recently, but this is the first she’s seen of a guy just inches from guzzling gas.
Police say it’s hard to tell if or how much gas was siphoned off because it’s hard to know how much was in the tank in the first place.