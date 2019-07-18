GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix woman was taken into police custody after she allegedly climbed into a rival food truck, got behind the wheel and drove it out of the way so she could park in that same spot with her own truck.
Bertha Lidia Novoa, 48, faces possible charges of unlawful use of means of transportation, unlawful imprisonment and criminal damage.
The food truck fracas happened October 22, 2018 near Baseline and McQueen roads in Gilbert.
Police say at around 8:30 a.m., the "Imy's Hot Dogs" food truck was parked in the parking lot of a Gilbert company, waiting to serve breakfast to employees of the business.
That's when a "Ralph's Snack Bar" food truck showed up and parked behind the Imy's truck.
Police say the "Ralph's Snack Bar" truck had previously serviced the business.
Police say the driver of the Ralph's truck, who was later identified as Bertha Novoa, got out of her truck and entered the Imy's truck without permission.
Police say Novoa then started the food truck and started to drive it, even though an employee in the truck was preparing food in the back.
"Novoa's driving caused the employee to fall to the ground, causing her back to hurt, and items to spill and break causing a financial loss to the business," stated the police report.
Police say Novoa then "parked the food truck at the edge of the business property in order to set up her food truck in the location where the other one was previously parked."
Once contacted, Novoa "admitted to being angry and knowingly moving the other food truck without consent while an employee was inside," stated the police report.
Novoa was taken into custody. Police say she was transported to the Gilbert-Chandler Unified Holding Facility where she was fingerprinted, photographed and released "pending long form charges."
(3) comments
Bertha is going to FRY! Many people are animals, it's just a question of degree.
I see a reality show in the works!
Bertha Lidia Novoa......sounds like a real winner.
