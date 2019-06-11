PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A brush fire that broke out Tuesday morning near the Desert Ridge area in north Phoenix has been contained.
The fire, named the Appaloosa Fire, sparked in a desert area near Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale roads at around 9 a.m.
Several people in the area noticed the flames and called the fire department.
The Appaloosa Fire grew to nearly 450 acres before it was contained.
Nearly 60 firefighters from multiple agencies battled the blaze. Specialty Arizona Forestry units also assisted in containing the fire.
Pinnacle Peak road has been closed in both directions from Scottsdale Road to 56th Street.
No homes or structures were threatened, and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Update #AppaloosaFire - 450 acres. Fwd progress stopped. Per LEO - Pinnacle Peak Rd. closed both directions from Scottsdale Rd. to 56th st. Scottsdale Rd. down to one lane from Pinnacle Peak to Williams. Plz avoid the area as crews continue work. @ScottsdalePD #AZForestry #AZFire https://t.co/U1NGamCbVn— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 11, 2019
New start - #AppaloosaFire - located near Scottsdale Rd. & Williams Dr., 45 acres, no immediate structures threatened, power lines to north. Fire moving N. #AZForestry & local coops on scene - requesting 2 hand crews. #AZFire #MaricopaCounty— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 11, 2019
(2) comments
[ohmy]
Human caused most likely.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.