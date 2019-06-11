A brush fire broke out Tuesday morning near the Desert Ridge area in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A brush fire that broke out Tuesday morning near the Desert Ridge area in north Phoenix has been contained.

The fire, named the Appaloosa Fire, sparked in a desert area near Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale roads at around 9 a.m.

Several people in the area noticed the flames and called the fire department.

The Appaloosa Fire grew to nearly 450 acres before it was contained.

Nearly 60 firefighters from multiple agencies battled the blaze. Specialty Arizona Forestry units also assisted in containing the fire.

Pinnacle Peak road has been closed in both directions from Scottsdale Road to 56th Street.  

No homes or structures were threatened, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

 

