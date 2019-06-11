PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A brush fire broke out Tuesday morning near the Desert Ridge area in north Phoenix.
The fire, now named the Appaloosa Fire, sparked in a desert area near Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale Road at around 9 a.m.
The fire was first noticed and reported by several people in the area.
It grew quickly to about 45 acres in size.
Phoenix fire officials say the terrain and thick brush have made access difficult. However, crews are utilizing smaller “brush” trucks and natural breaks in the landscape to contain the fire.
The fire is approximately 60% contained with no homes or structures being threatened. It is said the be moving north.
The fire has also been causing some major traffic gridlock in the area.
Right now, Pinnacle Peak Road is closed both directions on the Phoenix side between Scottsdale Road and Tatum Blvd.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
New start - #AppaloosaFire - located near Scottsdale Rd. & Williams Dr., 45 acres, no immediate structures threatened, power lines to north. Fire moving N. #AZForestry & local coops on scene - requesting 2 hand crews. #AZFire #MaricopaCounty— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 11, 2019
Human caused most likely.
