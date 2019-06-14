PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Looking for a walking buddy? No problem.
A new app launched in Arizona last week brings you the opportunity to apply for a very unique type of job called a "people walker."
Through the "People Walker" app, you can hire someone to go for walks with you, or apply to be a people walker yourself.
"When I first started doing this and telling people about it they would really just think it was a joke," said the app's creator, Chuck McCarthy.
It's no joke. McCarthy said thousands of people downloaded the app across the country, and hundreds have hired a people walker.
"At first you kind of giggle and laugh, but then you think about how many people need some motivation or need some safety or just need someone to talk to," said McCarthy.
People walkers charge $7 to $21 every half hour. McCarthy said so far, one person has applied to be a people walker in Phoenix since the app went nationwide last week.
Through the People Walker app, you can request a walk immediately or schedule one for later. You put in the location where you want your people walker to meet you and what kind of walk you want.
Options include everything from fitness to exploration.
"We need more walkers in Phoenix," said McCarthy. "We think there's a huge community of retired people who could definitely use the safety and the motivation just to get outside."
