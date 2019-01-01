PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As many as 15 people are out of their homes after firefighters responded to two calls hours apart early Tuesday morning.
It happened in the area of 14 Street and Mountain View Road.
The fire started shortly before 12:30 a.m. and it was small, apparently confined to a porch.
A spokesman for the Phoenix Fire Department said the fire was put out quickly and a 90-minute watch was launched. That’s when fire crews check the scene every 90 minutes to make sure everything is OK.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, all was well when crews checked in at 6 a.m.
Just 45 minutes later – at about 7:15 a.m. -- firefighters responded to a call for a fully involved fire.
Eight units were affected and 15 people are now displaced, according to the Red Cross. The agency is helping those residents with their immediate needs.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.