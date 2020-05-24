GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We are learning more about the shooting at Westgate Entertainment District on Wednesday night. Police say three people were shot. Thankfully, nobody has died. Residents of apartment complex Pillar at Westgate, across the parking lot from where the shooting happened, said they found bullet holes on their complex.

Mom of a Westgate shooting victim speaks out The mother, Maggie Jaime, told Arizona's Family that her son and his best friend, a 16-year-old girl, was waiting for a ride home in the parking lot that night.

Hersh and Autumn Hines lives in an apartment unit with their family above their business, Mom and Pop Tax Shop, across from the Westgate Entertainment District. On Wednesday night, before their routine dog walks, they witnessed something they'll never forget: A mass shooting.

"It was just five minutes of pure shooting," said Autumn Hines. Next thing the family knew, their power was out, and all of their alarms were blaring. They peaked out on their balcony, then decided to take cover with their animals and kids.

"It was intense," said Hersh Hines. Police said the shooting broke out inside the entertainment district then the parking lot. Pillar at Westgate residents told us stray bullets hit their apartment complex. We counted at least four a good distance from where police said 20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. fired round after round from an AR-15 rifle.

"Crazy that nobody got really hurt and there wasn't a lot of damage because of what he had and what he was doing," said Autumn Hines.

Officers said Hernandez Jr. surrendered on the scene after shooting three people, all of them are expected to be okay. Police said he admitted to the crime and recorded it on social media. They said he told investigators that he was targeting couples and people around his age, officers also said he told investigators that he carried out the act because he was bullied, wanted to gain respect, and women didn't want him.

"From the fact that it came from the same area where we normally walk our dogs every day, that's scary," said Hersh. "And even knowing that he was aiming for couples -- like we're a couple that's out here every single day."

Hernandez Jr. is facing several felony charges. He's currently being held on a million dollar cash bail.