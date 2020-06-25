APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman from Apache Junction says she was able to reunite with her birth mother after she went through the adoption process 43 years ago.
"I found out that I was adopted really early. I would say like, one of my first memories," said Beth Stewart.
Ever since Stewart found out, she says she wondered who her birth mother was.
"Is that person who's behind me in line or walking past me on the street my birth mother? It's, there's always been that wonder," Stewart said.
When Stewart turned 18, she started the search for her birth mother in earnest, but the adoption had been confidential, making the search difficult.
"In my case, the adoption record was sealed and it was just next to impossible to find out any information at all," Stewart said.
But what Stewart didn't know was that her birth mother had been searching for her as well.
"She's always been here, she's always been in my heart," said Stewart's birth mother, Annette Gajewski.
Gajewski says that when she gave birth to Stewart in her early 20s, she had just left an abusive marriage and wasn't able to care for the baby girl at the time.
"It's something that I kept inside me," Gajewski said. "You know, I had a rough way to go."
But after decades of searching, a DNA ancestry site brought the two together.
Emotional cellphone video shows the two meeting in person for the first time in 43 years, embracing at the airport in Traverse City, Michigan.
"It was like a million times better than the first time I ever held her. I just, never thought the day would come," Gajewski said.
The two now have matching tattoos. Stewart had an artist replicate a purple and yellow flower tattoo that her mother already had on her right arm. Ever since the two made contact on June 9, they say they've spoken every day. And for the meantime, they say they'll just be catching up and enjoying being together.
"That's my momma," Stewart said.
"That's my baby girl," Gajewski said.