APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Apache Junction Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly groped a woman in a grocery store parking lot last week.
It happened on Thursday, Feb. 18, in the parking lot of the Fry’s Marketplace on Idaho Road and Old West Highway in Apache Junction.
Police say the suspect followed a woman out to her car where he forcibly groped her. He then ran away and got into a vehicle parked nearby, and drove off. His vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV or crossover.
If you think you recognize the suspect, please contact the Apache Junction Police Department at (480) 982-8260. If you would like to remain anonymous please call their anonymous tip line at (480) 474-8585.