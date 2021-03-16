APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Apache Junction police officer has been rushed to the hospital after being shot on Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened near Main Street and Crismon Road just before 4 p.m. Video from Arizona's Family Chopper showed a heavy police presence in front of a smoke shop in the area.
Investigators say officers were responding to a call about a stole vehicle. That's when shots were fired and the officer was struck. There is no word yet on the condition of the officer. Police said one suspect is in custody.
This is the 13th officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2021 and the 19th in the state.