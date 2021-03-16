APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Apache Junction police officer who was shot while chasing a suspected stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon is recovering after surgery.

The shooting happened near Main Street and Crismon Road just before 4 p.m. Video from Arizona's Family Chopper showed a heavy police presence in front of a smoke shop in the area.

Cpl. Marshall Harshman with the Apache Junction Police Department said it all started when officers chased a suspected stolen truck wanted in connection to a vehicle theft at a Bank of America a few days ago. Officers got a call that the truck was spotted on Tuesday in the same area and that two men were inside. Responding officers tried to stop the truck and the driver tried to ram the officers several times, Harshman said.

Harshman said one of the officers shot at the truck, striking one of the suspects. The other man shot back and struck the officer in the neck. The officer was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition following emergency surgery.

One suspect was taken into custody and the other suspect who was shot was taken to another hospital.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.

This is the 13th officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2021 and the 19th in the state.