APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) – The Apache Junction Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspected bank robber.
Officials in Apache Junction say the robbery took place on March 4 at 4 p.m. at the U.S. Bank located inside the Safeway supermarket at 3185 W. Apache Trail (Apache Trail and Meridian Road).
During the robbery, the man approached a teller with a note advising that he had a gun and demanded cash. He was given an undisclosed amount of money; he then fled the store. It is unknown if a vehicle was involved or if there were any accomplices, authorities say.
Police say the suspect is a white man, 5 feet,10 inches tall, weighing about 160-170 pounds. He has long blonde or red hair that was in a ponytail the day of the robbery.
At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black “Star Wars” T-shirt, dark jeans, black tennis shoes and carried a red and black backpack.
If you can identify this suspect, please contact Detective Chad Southwick at 480-474-8582 or 480-797-4665.
