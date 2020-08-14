APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Anyone out the missing a wedding gown?
An auxiliary officer with the Apache Junction Police Department discovered a wedding dress in a box in the Fry's parking lot near Old West Highway and Idaho Road. Now, police are trying to find who the dress belongs to.
"I know that it was in a very obvious place; it wasn't by the trash, it didn't look like anybody was trying to discard it. It was clear to the finder that somebody had dropped this or lost it," said Marshall Harshman, the public information officer with AJPD.
The box had the wedding dress folded perfectly inside with a photo of the bride and two men on either side of her. The photo was dated January 6, 2006.
"It was actually printed by a professional photography company. We contacted the photographer and he's long since retired and doesn't have any record of who that might be," Harshman said.
The box with the wedding dress was found two months ago and has been sitting in the Property and Evidence room, however it needs to be claimed before October 1. If not, it will go to an auction.
So, AJPD posted the wedding photo on their Facebook page, hoping someone who knows the bride--or the bride herself--comes forward. However, no leads just yet.
"A lot of people making comments and posting theories on what they think might have happened. Some of them are very realistic and go along with what our theories are, some of them are wild," Harshman said.
If you have any information, please call the Apache Junction Police Department.