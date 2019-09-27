APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An Apache Junction man is sharing his heart-pounding tale of survival after he was swept away in a wash on Monday.
Daniel Abbotts says he was in the wash behind his house, trying to retrieve a package drop box that’d gotten moved by the rains, when a wave of water knocked him off of his feet.
“You’re trying to save yourself,” Abbotts said. “My main thought was all that debris. Getting hit with something. And the worst thing was drinking that water.”
Abbotts says he tumbled down the wash about four blocks, suffering cuts, bruises and a broken leg before finally grabbing onto a fence that would hold.
That’s where Apache Junction Police Officer Cameron Kellogg found the 83-year-old. Kellogg had been dispatched to help Abbotts, and saw him getting sucked down the wash.
“He did all the hard work,” Kellogg said. “I just kinda got to where I could get to him.”
Body camera footage shows Kellogg lifting Abbott onto his back and carrying him to safety.
“That’s why most of us grow up wanting to be cops. For stuff like that and situations like that,” Kellogg said.
And Abbotts says he'll be forever grateful for the helping hand.
“Thank God! He saved me from drowning,” Abbotts said. “Cuz I kept going under. And every time I went to catch my breath, under I went and I got a mouthful of that dirty, filthy, nasty water.”
Abbotts says he’s been here since 1996 and has never seen anything like the flooding on Monday. But he says he learned a lesson, now he'll never go into the wash after a storm.
