APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Apache Junction say they have made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened last month.
Authorities in Apache Junction say Apache Junction resident, 48-year-old Eric Joseph Rawlings, was arrested at his home last Thursday after officers showed up with a search warrant.
Rawlings is accused of robbing the US Bank inside the Safeway supermarket located at 3185 W. Apache Trail. His arrest comes after a police request to the public for assistance in identifying the bank robber.
Surveillance images show Rawlings wearing a Star Wars shirt during the robbery, police said.
Rawlings was booked into the Pinal County Detention Center in Florence on suspicion of aggravated assault and armed robbery. He was being held on a $100,000 secured bond.
