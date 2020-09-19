APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 68-year-old grandmother in Apache Junction.
Jay Hungerford, 30, was taken into custody Thursday. He faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, Apache Junction police officers responded to reports of an assault at an apartment complex near Ironwood Drive and Broadway Avenue. When the officers arrived, they discovered 68-year-old Joan Sirhan lying on the ground. She was unconscious and had extensive injuries to her face and head.
Police say Sirhan had just visited her daughter and grandchildren and was walking to her car to go home when she was attacked. Sirhan was transported to Banner Desert Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
While the officers were at the apartment complex, they were able to identify Hungerford as a suspect. Hungerford was arrested and taken to the Pinal County Detention Center.
Police say Hungerford and Sirhan had no previous contact with each other prior to the incident, and that it appears to be an unprovoked attack. The case remains under investigation.