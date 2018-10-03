APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction Food Bank is asking for help so they can help Arizona's families in need.
Their 16-foot refrigerated truck broke down and it's going to cost them more than $3,500.
Apache Junction Food Bank is the largest in the East Valley, feeding 80 to 100 families every day.
They use the truck to pick up fresh produce, eggs, dairy and meat from grocery stores.
If you would like to help, click here to visit their website.
