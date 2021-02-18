APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Apache Junction couple took a video, showing lights traveling across the sky Thursday morning.
That couple and many of you have been wondering what those lights could be.
"I caught something out of the corner of my eye and saw 30 to 40 lights cruising along up in the sky, going toward the southeast," said Doug Emily.
Doug told his wife, Chris, to come outside, and she captured video of it around 6 a.m.
"I was like, 'Wow. Oh my gosh. What is that?'" said Chris.
Doug had a hunch.
"I would say UFOs," said Doug. "Maybe they're here to help us. Who knows."
As for the line of lights, it's not a bird, it's not a plane and experts say it's definitely not aliens. Astronomer Larry Wasserman with The Lowell Observatory said the lights are satellites from SpaceX.
"SpaceX has been launching satellites that they want to use to set up internet connection in the third world," said Wasserman. "I think they were maybe the ones launched a couple days ago."
He says many astronomers don't appreciate those lights like the Emilys do because they can ruin photos taken of the sky.
"To some extent spoiling the night sky for people who just like looking at the night sky," said Wasserman. "If you go out and these things come marching through the sky, bleh."
It's a mystery solved for the Emilys. Although, Doug isn't 100% buying it.
"I don't think it would be satellites," said Doug. "That close together going in the same direction?"