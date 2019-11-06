APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Going without curbside trash pickup could soon be against the law for people living in Apache Junction as the City considers significant changes to its trash rules.
This could mean fines and criminal penalties for people who refuse trash pickup in the City.
“I can’t believe that a local government is going to force people to use a private service,” said Brandon Garner, an Apache Junction resident who’s against the rule change.
Currently, curbside pickup isn’t mandatory in Apache Junction like it is in other Valley cities. Residents in Apache Junction have the option to take their trash to the dump or choose one of three different companies that provide the service.
“You’ll have three separate trucks going up one side and down the other side two days a week. It’s a lot of wear and tear on our roads,” said Apache Junction Councilwoman Robin Barker.
So the City wants to narrow things down to one garbage collector: Republic Services, which provided the lowest price for garbage collection.
“In order to get the most bang for the residents’ buck, 100% of the residents will participate. That brings the price down to $10.71 per month for trash collection,” Barker said.
But that low price could mean a high cost for people who don’t want to sign up for trash collection. The City is considering fines for people who don’t use curbside collection: $350 for the first violation, $600 for the second violation and the potential for a criminal violation and a fine of up to $2,500 for the third violation.
“I would encourage people to think about it from the point of view of not just themselves as an individual, but the entire city,” said Councilwoman Barker, who says she anticipates costs will go down for most residents.
Meanwhile, Garner says he currently uses Republic Services to get his trash taken away but disagrees with the City’s proposed changes on principal.
“I don’t see any reason why any government should be forcing any particular citizen to be using services that they either do or do not need,” Garner said.
Further discussion is scheduled for the rest of November and December. Changes to the City’s trash rules wouldn’t begin until early March or April.