APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A family in Apache Junction lost nearly everything in a fire over the weekend. Once the smoke settled, they noticed their bird, a blue and gold macaw, escaped the flames and is now missing.
"It's hard to not have anything right now," said Judith Franco. She doesn't care about the items that can be replaced but she does care about her missing macaw, Maya. "I look everywhere and she is not here," said Franco.
Franco said firefighters told her that propane tanks exploded in her front yard on Saturday afternoon and set her home on fire while she was at work. Her mother, who is handicapped, and her husband escaped the flames. Sadly, one of her dogs died and her parrot, Maya, is nowhere to be found. "When she saw the smoke and the very loud stuff, she fly, she fly from the back door, I think," said Franco.
Now, Franco is getting help from Arizona Avian Alliance. "We are doing all things related to birds," said Deborah Schweikardt. The alliance is flying other GPS-tracked parrots to find Maya. The idea is that Maya will start cawing back at the other parrots. "At least we can start hearing something," said Schweikardt. Experts said the bird could have flown as far as 8 miles away and could be in someone's home. "She has to be with me," said Franco. So she will keep searching for the pet she can never replace. "We still have hope," said Schweikardt.
If you've seen a blue and gold macaw, please call 480-808-1297.