PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona corrections sergeant says the department has ordered employees to play down issues with broken cell door locks that resulted in over 700 inmates being transferred out of a Phoenix-area prison.
The allegations by a whistleblower in a May 15 letter to Gov. Doug Ducey say an official demanded those who were inspecting the locks last week to only report certain issues in a specific report and that she has been retaliated against for reporting them to a local TV station.
Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan said Friday that he is “fully looking into” the retaliation issue.
The union representing guards says lock problems led to an inmate’s death and the severe beating of two guards.
