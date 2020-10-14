PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The temperature in Phoenix has hit 100 degrees, breaking the record for the most days of triple-digit heat in a calendar year.

National Weather Service meteorologists confirmed Phoenix reached 100-degree heat shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, making it the 144th day of 100 degrees or higher.

All-time record bites the dust for Phoenix Hottest summer in Phoenix just keeps on giving. Click for details.

This breaks the previous record of 143 days in 1989. Phoenix has already set several weather records this year with 50 days of 110-degree heat and the hottest August ever since tracking began in 1896. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Arizona and California had their warmest April-September period in 126 years.