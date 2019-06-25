PHOENIX (AP) — State utility regulators say Arizona Public Service can’t prove it followed regulations before shutting off electricity for a woman who died days later.
The Arizona Corporation Commission staff issued a report Tuesday after commissioners demanded an inquiry into the handling of the power shut-off on a 107-degree day last September.
[RELATED: APS: Delinquent customers to stay connected after woman's heat-related death]
The report does not dispute APS’ contention that the rules were followed, but says it’s unclear whether placing a door hanger at the home of 72-year-old Stephanie Pullman constitutes a required “personal visit.”
The report says door hangers from other Arizona utilities provide more helpful information about how to avoid a shut-off.
APS did not make a courtesy phone call to let Pullman know a $125 payment toward her $176 bill was insufficient, but the call is not required.
MORE RELATED STORIES
Arizona Corp. Commission says utilities cannot disconnect customers this summer
(2) comments
APS has gone so far downhill so fast its unbelievable. Obviously the corruption has begun to poison the entire company. They do not do the calls anymore. I am set up for them but never receive one and when I call to ask why not they insist they call but nothing on my phone. I used to get a door hanger if I was going to get shut off but not even close anymore. They have for years and years spent our money money they overcharge us for our power and claim its for R & D yet they sponsor charity after charity and the Suns and the D BAcks.. including the pool in the outfield of the stadium. It is unreal. Yet they insist they have to raise our ratres more and more. Well yeah quit blowing all our money on sponsorships and swimming pools and box seats while we get hammered for our power.
Money sony its a a shame . Society cant run without it. [ohmy]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.