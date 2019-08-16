(CNN) -- The US Customs and Border Protection computer system is down, according to tweets from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Los Angeles International Airport.
JFK said the impact is nationwide, while LAX tweeted the issue affects multiple airports.
"Just to let you know Customs is experiencing a system shutdown nationwide," the airport tweeted in reply to a customer. "They are processing passengers manually until the system comes back online. Thanks for your patience."
The tweet from the Los Angeles airport said, "... please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts."
CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online.— CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.