TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- The University of Arizona is implementing furloughs and pay cuts for most of its employees as a result of economic strains brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

The university posted details about the furloughs on its website, saying the changes will begin May 11 and will remain in effect until June 30, 2021.

Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University haven't announce furloughs or pay cuts. Arizona has more than 4,200 cases of the virus and has seen 169 deaths.

Cases are expected to peak in the state within two weeks.