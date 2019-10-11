TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -- The University of Arizona police is investigating the death of a male student believed to have fallen from a residence hall walk way.
Officers with the University of Arizona Police Department responded to Posada San Pedro residence hall, located at 601 N. Highland Ave., to assist the Tucson Fire Department on the scene early Friday morning. There, they found an unresponsive male student laying in courtyard with injuries consistent with a fall.
Tucson fire transported the student to Banner University Medical Center where he died at 6:13 a.m. this morning.
UAPD is continuing their investigation. The family has been notified but the student’s name has not been released.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the non-emergency line at (520)-621-3334 or (520)-621-8477.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.