This undated photo provided by Amy Martin shows Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss, a member of the Havasupai Tribal Council, at Red Butte, a site that the Havasupai consider sacred about 15 miles south of Tusayan, Ariz. Native American tribes are pushing the federal government to give them priority when it issues licenses that could expand internet coverage in their communities. Tribes in Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Washington, Idaho and others in Arizona also are pressing the FCC for a priority filing window. On the Havasupai Tribal Council, Watahomigie-Corliss is dubbed the telecommunications member.