(AP)--Authorities say a Utah man sought in an alleged sex crime involving a juvenile is missing after his car went into a river in a northwestern Arizona gorge.
Police in Hurricane, Utah, said in a statement that the man's car was spotted upside down in the Virgin River along Interstate 15 after the car entered Arizona and after officers broke off a pursuit Friday.
Capt. Deborah Gates of the Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire District said a search of the car and the river didn't locate the man and his fate isn't known.
His identity wasn't released.
Gates said the car apparently went through a gap in a guard rail next to a bridge before launching off a mountainside into the river. She estimated the drop at 100 yards (91 meters).
Wait, maybe there is a god....
