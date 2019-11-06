mexico attack

The boy's mother, Dawna Ray Langford, bottom left, was driving one of three of vehicles that were part of an apparent ambush.

GALEANA, Mexico (AP) -- Mexican officials say a suspect who was arrested in the border city of Agua Prieta with assault rifles was not involved in the killing of three American women and six children.

Alfonso Durazo, a public security official, said Wednesday that preliminary information indicates that the suspect who was detained Tuesday is not linked to the attack.

Criminal investigators in northern Mexico earlier said the suspect was under investigation for a possible connection to the killings.

