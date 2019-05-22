FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- This May has been somewhat of an anomaly for Arizona with late-season snowstorms hitting the Flagstaff area and multiple days of below-average temperatures in Phoenix.
That trend is expected to continue as a storm moves through the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
[WATCH: Possible snow in Flagstaff an other elevated areas in AZ]
The National Weather Service says the heaviest snow is expected from late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning in Flagstaff and other elevations above 6,500 feet, while the Arizona Department of Transportation says “challenging driving conditions” are likely during the Thursday morning commute.
Widespread rain began falling in the Phoenix area around midnight. Amounts are light, generally between a few hundreds to a tenth of an inch, but it was enough to slick the Valley roads ahead of the morning commute.
According to the National Weather Service, Sky Harbor picked up .06" of rain from the early morning showers.
The storm, at least in the Valley, is expected to taper down by 5 a.m. with skies gradually clearing after sunrise.
The storm will help keep the Valley with below average temperatures with a high of 78 degrees, 19 degrees below normal.
[FORECAST: Arizona's Weather Authority]
The Flagstaff area will be in a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m. as the storm passes through.
ADOT says it has 67 plows on stand-by to take care of all of the roads in the North Central District, which would be I-17, I-40 and the highways all the way down through Payson.
The department says up to 4 inches of snow are expected in Flagstaff, likely affecting travel on Interstates 40 and 17 and U.S. 89. Snow is also expected along State Route 260 between Payson and Heber.
The City of Flagstaff usually has its snowplows and equipment for the year but with the anticipation of a few inches of snow overnight, there are about 10 workers and plows on stand-by.
[EARLIER THIS WEEK: Unusual May storm means rain in Phoenix, hail in Carefree, tornado near Flagstaff]
As soon as the first snowflake falls, they will dispatch the crew to keep the main streets in town clear and ice-free for the morning. The Flagstaff Unified School District still has class through next week. Right now, they are telling parents and kids to keep a close eye on their website for “start delays” Thursday morning.
“I’m a fourth-grade teacher and it was crazy to not be in class for a whole week after the last storm. Now for us to be almost in June and have snow flurries and not get to be outside with the kids and have to be inside is hard. We want to be out and enjoying the fun summer,” said Katharine Lemcke, a Flagstaff teacher.
The department advises drivers to slow down and to consider delaying travel until plows have cleared highways.
Be ready for your Thursday morning commute. Slow down and leave extra time! #azwx https://t.co/RTmH80YXmY— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 22, 2019
Expect potentially hazardous driving conditions in higher elevations of northern Arizona as a late-season winter storm is expected to bring rain and snow to parts of the state through Thursday morning. More: https://t.co/H2S1z6HK0V#aztraffic#azwx pic.twitter.com/LnjcibyFSn— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 22, 2019
Significant snow is in the forecast for N AZ, which will cause hazardous driving conditions tonight and early tomorrow above 6000'. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts as this unusual late-season Winter storm continues to evolve! #azwx pic.twitter.com/HaiKv4n3CF— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 22, 2019
An unusually cold low pressure system will bring record breaking coldest-high temperatures to many locations across northern Arizona today. Here are a few daily records that are expected to be broken. #azwx pic.twitter.com/r8m9zZbTLL— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 22, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.