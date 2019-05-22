FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are advising travelers and commuters using roads and highways of higher elevations of northern Arizona to be prepared for potentially hazardous driving conditions through Thursday morning due to a late-season snowstorm.
The National Weather Service says the heaviest snow is expected from late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning in Flagstaff and other elevations above 6,500 feet, while the Arizona Department of Transportation says “challenging driving conditions” are likely during the Thursday morning commute.
The department says up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow are expected in Flagstaff, likely affecting travel on Interstates 40 and 17 and U.S. 89. Snow is also expected along State Route 260 between Payson and Heber.
The department advises drivers to slow down and to consider delaying travel until plows have cleared highways.
Be ready for your Thursday morning commute. Slow down and leave extra time! #azwx https://t.co/RTmH80YXmY— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 22, 2019
Expect potentially hazardous driving conditions in higher elevations of northern Arizona as a late-season winter storm is expected to bring rain and snow to parts of the state through Thursday morning. More: https://t.co/H2S1z6HK0V#aztraffic#azwx pic.twitter.com/LnjcibyFSn— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 22, 2019
Significant snow is in the forecast for N AZ, which will cause hazardous driving conditions tonight and early tomorrow above 6000'. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts as this unusual late-season Winter storm continues to evolve! #azwx pic.twitter.com/HaiKv4n3CF— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 22, 2019
An unusually cold low pressure system will bring record breaking coldest-high temperatures to many locations across northern Arizona today. Here are a few daily records that are expected to be broken. #azwx pic.twitter.com/r8m9zZbTLL— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 22, 2019
