ADOT CAM SNOW

Snow along I-40 near Belmont, Arizona on Monday.

 (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are advising travelers and commuters using roads and highways of higher elevations of northern Arizona to be prepared for potentially hazardous driving conditions through Thursday morning due to a late-season snowstorm.

[FORECAST: Arizona's Weather Authority]

The National Weather Service says the heaviest snow is expected from late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning in Flagstaff and other elevations above 6,500 feet, while the Arizona Department of Transportation says “challenging driving conditions” are likely during the Thursday morning commute.

The department says up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow are expected in Flagstaff, likely affecting travel on Interstates 40 and 17 and U.S. 89. Snow is also expected along State Route 260 between Payson and Heber.

The department advises drivers to slow down and to consider delaying travel until plows have cleared highways.

[EARLIER THIS WEEK: Unusual May storm means rain in Phoenix, hail in Carefree, tornado near Flagstaff]

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.