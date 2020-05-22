PHOENIX (AP) -- Sonora Quest Laboratories is working with local and national nonprofits and Maricopa County to test 300 members of the homeless community for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The national nonprofit Community Solutions, which supports local efforts to ease homelessness, said this week the Arizona diagnostic testing firm donated the tests and the healthcare provider Circle the City is administering them.

Other local nonprofit groups are helping transport people for testing and trying to help them find them permanent housing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged testing for people in homeless shelters, noting their higher incidence of chronic disease.